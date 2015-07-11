49er European Championships: Fletcher and Sign finish fourth

From the section

Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Alain Sign finished fourth at the 49er European Championships in Porto.

Portugal's Jorge Lima and Jose Costas were crowned champions after nine races in the Portuguese coastal city, with New Zealand second and Poland third.

Rio 2016 Olympic hopefuls Fletcher and Sign took bronze in last year's event.

Britain's Hannah Diamond and John Gimson also finished 10th at the Nacra 17 World Championships, in Aarhus, Denmark, behind winners France.