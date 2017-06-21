America's Cup 2017: Results and standings
America's Cup Match
United States v New Zealand - best of 13 races
*USA began the best-of-13 series with a one-point advantage after winning the earlier qualifying regatta, which was erased by New Zealand's race-one win.
Saturday, 17 June
USA 0-1 New Zealand - Race 1
New Zealand 1-0 USA - Race 2
Sunday, 18 June
USA 0-1 New Zealand - Race 3
New Zealand 1-0 USA - Race 4
Saturday, 24 June
USA 0-1 New Zealand - Race 5
New Zealand 0-1 USA - Race 6
Sunday, 25 June
New Zealand 1-0 USA - Race 7
Monday, 26 June
USA 0-1 New Zealand - Race 8
New Zealand win the America's Cup 7-1.
|America's Cup teams
|Country
|Name
|Helmsman
|United States
|Oracle Team USA
|Jimmy Spithill
|Sweden
|Artemis Racing
|Nathan Outteridge
|New Zealand
|Emirates Team New Zealand
|Peter Burling
|France
|Groupama Team France
|Franck Cammas
|Great Britain
|Land Rover BAR
|Ben Ainslie
|Japan
|Softbank Team Japan
|Dean Barker
Results
America's Cup Challenger Play-off semi-finals
The first team to win five races in each semi-final went through to the challenger final.
Monday, 5 June
New Zealand 1-0 Great Britain - Race 1
Sweden 0-1 Japan - Race 1
New Zealand 1-0 Great Britain - Race 2
Sweden 1-0 Japan - Race 2
Tuesday, 6 June
Japan 1-0 Sweden - Race 3
New Zealand 1-0 Great Britain - Race 3
Sweden 0-1 Japan - Race 4
New Zealand 0-1 Great Britain - Race 4
Wednesday, 7 June
Racing postponed due to high winds
Thursday, 8 June
Great Britain 0-1 New Zealand - semi-final 1 R5
Japan 0-1 Sweden - semi-final 2 R5
New Zealand 0-1 Great Britain - semi-final 1 R6
Sweden 1-0 Japan - semi-final 2 R6
New Zealand 0-1 Great Britain - semi-final 1 R7
Sweden 1-0 Japan - semi-final 2 R7
New Zealand beat Great Britain 5-2
Friday, 9 June
Two races from 18:00-20:00
Sweden 1-0 Japan - semi-final 2 R8
Sweden beat Japan 5-3
|Recent America's Cup winners
|2013: Oracle (US) bt Team NZ 9-8
|2010: Oracle (US) bt Alinghi (Swi) 2-0
|2007: Alinghi (Swi) bt Team NZ 5-2
|2003: Alinghi (Swi) bt Team NZ 5-0
|2000: Team NZ bt Luna Rossa (Ita) 5-0
America's Cup Challenger Play-off Final (New Zealand v Sweden)
First to win five races qualifies for the America's Cup
Saturday, 10 June
Sweden 0-1 New Zealand - Race 1
New Zealand 0-1 Sweden - Race 2
Sweden 0-1 New Zealand - Race 3
NZ lead 2-1
Sunday, 11 June
New Zealand 0-1 Sweden - Race 4
Sweden 0-1 New Zealand - Race 5
New Zealand 1-0 Sweden - Race 6
NZ lead 4-2
Monday, 12 June
Sweden 0-1 New Zealand - Race 7
America's Cup Qualifiers
|Standings
|Team
|Wins
|Losses
|Total points
|United States
|8
|2
|9
|New Zealand
|8
|2
|8
|Great Britain
|4
|6
|6
|Sweden
|5
|5
|5
|Japan
|3
|7
|3
|France
|2
|8
|2
- *Land Rover BAR (GB) started the round-robin qualifiers with two points and Oracle Team USA with one point after finishing first and second in the 2015-16 World Series
- Each team raced the other teams twice in this stage, gaining one point per victory, with the top four progressing
- Defending champions USA skip the next stage and advance automatically to the America's Cup matches. They take a bonus point with them after topping the qualifying group
Saturday, 27 May
USA 1-0 France, Sweden 1-0 Japan, France 0-1 New Zealand, Great Britain 1-0 Sweden, New Zealand 0-1 USA, Great Britain 0-1 Japan
Sunday, 28 May
Sweden 0-1 France, United States 1-0 Great Britain, Japan 0-1 New Zealand, USA 0-1 Sweden, New Zealand 1-0 Great Britain, Japan 0-1 United States
Monday, 29 May
Great Britain 0-1 France, Sweden 0-1 New Zealand, France 0-1 Japan
America's Cup Qualifiers - round robin 2
Tuesday, 30 May
New Zealand 1-0 Sweden, France 0-1 USA, Sweden 0-1 Great Britain
Wednesday, 31 May
Racing postponed due to light winds
Thursday, 1 June
Race 4 - Japan 1-0 France, Race 5 - Great Britain 0-1 New Zealand, Race 6 - United States 1-0 Japan, Race 7 - France 0-1 Great Britain
Friday, 2 June
Race 8 - New Zealand 1-0 Japan, Race 9 - Sweden 1-0 United States, Race 10 - New Zealand 1-0 France, Race 11 - Japan 0-1 Sweden
Saturday, 3 June
Race 12 - United States 1-0 New Zealand, Race 13 - Japan 0-1 Great Britain, Race 14 - France 0-1 Sweden, Race 15 - Great Britain 0-1 United States
|Did you know?
|Since 1851, only four nations have won the America's Cup: Australia (once), New Zealand and Switzerland (twice) and the United States (28 times).