World Sailing: Hannah Mills and Ellidh McIntyre 'ready to dominate'

Hannah Mills won Olympics silver in London and gold in Rio with Saskia Clark in the 470 dinghy

Olympic sailing champion Hannah Mills said she and her new crew mate are looking to dominate their event as they push towards the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Mills and Ellidh McIntyre are competing in Hyères, France as part of the World Cup Series from April 24-29.

They finished 13th in the Miami regatta in January but Mills said "they've done a bit more racing" and are "ready to start winning some events".

It is Mills' first full season back after taking time out after Rio 2016.

Mills said they were looking forward to racing this week in the 470 dinghy, but Tokyo was the goal and where they "need to peak".

Ellidh McIntyre (right) is the daughter of the 1988 Olympic gold medalist Mike McIntyre

"I feel like we're in a good position to start putting some dominance down across the events we have this year, and to start showing everyone that we're the team that they need to catch and beat," she said.

The 30-year-old from Cardiff announced earlier this year that she plans to go for gold in Tokyo in a bid to become the "most successful female Olympic sailor of all time".

Mills has partnered up with McIntyre following the retirement of Saskia Clark.

She said there has been a role reversal as Clark was seven years older than her, where as she is seven years old than McIntyre.

"I'm the granny," she joked.