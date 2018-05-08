Volvo Ocean Race: Mapfre win leg eight by one minute

Spanish team Mapfre has won leg eight of the Volvo Ocean Race, crossing the finish line just one minute and one second ahead of Brunel Sailing.

In a thrilling final stretch, the top three boats were within two nautical miles of each other after the 5,700 mile race between Itajai, Brazil and Newport, Rhode Island.

Vestas 11th Hour Racing finished third.

Mapfre jump back to the top of the overall standings, three points ahead of previous leaders Dongfeng.

The ninth leg from Newport to Cardiff starts on Sunday 20 May, with a further two legs to follow, ending in The Hague in June.

The winning skipper, Xabi Fernandez, said it was "an amazing result" for them as they came back from fifth place to first in 24 hours.

Volvo Ocean Race general classification (after leg eight):

1. Mapfre (Spa, Xabi Fernandez), 53

2. Dongfeng Race Team (Chn, Charles Caudrelier), 50

3. Team Brunel (Ned, Bouwe Bekking), 42