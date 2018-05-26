BBC Sport - Life in the Volvo Ocean Race: 45,000 miles in eight months

'It's cold, wet and dark and you just want to keep sleeping'

  • From the section Sailing

BBC Sport Wales explains why the Volvo Ocean Race could be the world's toughest sporting event.

Since October, seven boats have been racing around the world - battling storm-affected seas and freezing temperatures.

Ahead of their next stop in Cardiff at the end of May, Welsh sailor Bleddyn Môn explains how tough the round-the-world race really is.

Race footage courtesy of Volvo Ocean Race.

Top Stories