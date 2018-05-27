Medemblik Regatta: Great Britain sailing land four medal haul, including two golds

Elliot Hanson said the victory was a timely boost as he gears up for the 2018 season highlight, the Sailing World Championships in Aarhus, Denmark, in August

Great Britain claimed four medals at the Medemblik Regatta, headlined by gold for laser standard sailor Elliot Hanson and 49er FX crew Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey.

Macclesfield's Hanson, 24, won three of the eight fleet races to win the regatta with a day to spare.

He missed the first quarter of 2018 after having ankle surgery.

Bronze medals went to Nacra 17 duo John Gimson and Anna Burnet, and RS:X windsurfer Kieran Holmes-Martin.

"It's been a real stop-start 12 months for me with setbacks and other sailing commitments, most recently with my ankle surgery post Miami," said British Sailing Team's Hanson, who only made his return to action in the last few weeks.

"It's a great boost to see I'm able to jump back in the boat after no training and still win. I'm still very rusty and there's plenty to improve upon before performing at the World Championships in Aarhus. That said, I'm confident there's time and the right plan is in place."

Dobson and Tidey won the concluding medal race to edge out Dutch rivals and regatta leaders Annemiek Bekkering and Annette Duetz having started the final race in second.

"We are thrilled to come away with gold after a week of challenging conditions. Medemblik was very much a process regatta for us but we feel satisfied with our progress in the build up to World Championships," said Tidey.