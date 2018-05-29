Volvo Ocean Race: Team Brunel win leg nine by under five minutes

Team Brunel have won two of the last three legs of the Volvo Ocean Race

Team Brunel won leg nine of the Volvo Ocean Race as the round-the-world event stopped in Wales for the first time in its 45-year history.

The Dutch team reached Cardiff four minutes and five seconds ahead of second-place Team AkzoNobel after completing the 3,300 mile transatlantic crossing from Newport, Rhode Island.

They move to within three points of the overall race lead.

Race leaders Dongfeng Race Team finished in third place.

"Winning, of course, is nice to get the bonus point and then a nice fight to beat AkzoNobel in the end as well, so we're a happy team," said Team Brunel skipper Bouwe Bekking.

"But the aim is to keep looking forward. We've closed the gap to Mapfre and Dongfeng and victory remains our main objective."

The 13th edition of the Volvo Ocean Race began in Alicante, Spain, last October and finishes in the Netherlands next month.

The 10th leg from Cardiff to Gothenburg, Sweden, starts on Sunday, 10 June.

Cardiff is one of 12 host cities around the world, and it marks the first time the race has stopped in the UK since 2006.

The teams

BoatCountrySkipper (nationality)
AkzoNobelNetherlandsSimeon Tienpont (Ned)
DongfengChinaCharles Caudrelier (Fra)
MapfreSpainXabi Fernandez (Spa)
Vestas 11th HourUSA/DenmarkCharlie Enright (US)
Sun Hung Kai/ScallywagHong KongDavid Witt (Aus)
Turn The Tide On PlasticUnited NationsDee Caffari (GB)
BrunelNetherlandsBouwe Bekking (Ned)

The route

Volvo Ocean Race map
The race is more then 45,000 nautical miles long
LegStart dateRouteDistance (NMs)Scoring
122 OctAlicante-Lisbon7008-6-5-4-3-2-1
25 NovLisbon-Cape Town7,0008-6-5-4-3-2-1
310 DecCape Town-Melbourne6,50015-12-10-8-6-4-2
42 JanMelbourne-Hong Kong6,0008-6-5-4-3-2-1
51 FebHong Kong-Guangzhou1001pt for completing stage
67 FebHong Kong-Auckland6,1008-6-5-4-3-2-1
718 MarAuckland-Itajai7,60015-12-10-8-6-4-2*
822 AprItajai-Newport (USA)5,7008-6-5-4-3-2-1
920 MayNewport (USA)-Cardiff3,30015-12-10-8-6-4-2
1010 JunCardiff-Gothenburg1,3008-6-5-4-3-2-1
1121 JunGothenburg-The Hague7008-6-5-4-3-2-1

