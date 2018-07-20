Youth Sailing World Championships: Islay Watson secures gold

Islay Watson has guaranteed herself the gold medal after three race wins in the girls' RS:X

Scottish windsurfer Islay Watson is guaranteed a gold medal at the 2018 Youth Sailing World Championships in Corpus Christi, USA.

The Aviemore teenager goes into Saturday's final knowing she can not be caught after winning the previous three races in the girls RS:X class.

"The conditions suited me and I made the most of it," said Watson, 18.

In the boys' 29er, Fife 15-year-old Ewan Wilson, along with team-mate Fin Armstrong, moved up to eighth overall.