SailGP: New $1m global five-race event launched

Stuart Bithell, Chris Draper, Matt Gotrel, Dylan Fletcher, Richard Mason of Great Britain SailGP

A new global sailing league has been launched, which will see nations compete for a $1m (£890,000) prize.

Starting in February 2019, SailGP will stage five grand prix events featuring six national teams on identical wing-sailed F50 foiling catamarans.

Teams from the United States, Australia, Great Britain, France, Japan and China will compete in the series.

Races will be held in Sydney, San Francisco, New York, Cowes on the Isle of Wight and Marseille.

The five-man British team will be skippered by Rio 2016 Olympian and world champion Dylan Fletcher. He will be joined by Stuart Bithell, Chris Draper, Matt Gotrel and Richard Mason.

The concept was unveiled at Tower Bridge in London by Larry Ellison, the man behind the past two America's Cup winners Oracle Team, along with 1984 Olympic gold medallist Sir Russell Coutts.

The catamarans could reach speeds of 50 knots (60mph).

"SailGP is the evolution of sailing," said Ellison.

"With equally incredible technology across our one-design fleet, we expect to see thrillingly close and competitive racing amongst national teams.

"And, with a modern, consistent format, SailGP will provide a new opportunity for talented sailors who want to race for their countries."

The event has been sanctioned by World Sailing and the culmination of the season (in Marseille) features a winner-takes-all, $1m match race between the season's top two teams.

SailGP 2019 dates

Sydney: 15-18 February

San Francisco: 4-5 May

New York: 21-22 June

Cowes: 10-11 August

Marseille: 20-22 September