Susie Goodall: Sailor returns to shore after rescue

Goodall aboard a Chilean navy ship

Sailor Susie Goodall is back on dry land nine days after her boat capsized 2,000 miles west of Cape Horn in the Golden Globe Race.

The 29-year-old Briton lost her mast when her boat pitchpoled during the non-stop solo round-the-world race.

She was subsequently rescued by a 40,000-tonne Chinese cargo ship before being brought ashore in Chile by the country's navy.

She is expected to hold a news conference later on Thursday.

Ben Willows, worked and trained alongside Goodall at the UK Sailing Academy in Cowes on the Isle of Wight, told the BBC News Channel: "It's fantastic news.

"She's been through being wrecked on the boat in the middle of the Southern Ocean, one of the most remote places on the planet.

The Chilean Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre tweeted a picture of Goodall being rescued

"It's such good fortune there was a ship with the ability to get alongside her and in those conditions it was a real test of seamanship to get her on board safely and back to land, so we are all really pleased.

"The level of resilience she has shown is quite remarkable.

"She trained and worked with us here and was always hugely positive, hugely committed, a very proactive person."