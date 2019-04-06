Princess Sofia Trophy: Great Britain win eight medals on final day of regatta

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won women's 470 gold on the final day in Palma, Majorca

Great Britain won eight medals on the final day to top the table at the Princess Sofia Trophy in Majorca.

Olympic gold medallist Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won the women's 470 while Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell secured 49er gold.

Giles Scott missed out on gold by just two points in the Finn silver and there was further silver for Elliot Hanson in the Laser race.

Olympian Nick Thompson also secured bronze in the discipline.

Luke Patience - an Olympic silver medallist in 2012 - and Chris Grube won men's 470 fleet bronze.

Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey and John Gimson and Anna Burnet won bronze in the Nacra 17 and 49er events respectively as the medal races were abandoned due to adverse weather.

"I've been struggling with a chesty cough and I've just been trying to get through and sail the best I could," gold medallist McIntyre said.

"We didn't go out there to win it today, it just happened. The conditions were amazing and we just sailed fast."