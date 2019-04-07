Princess Sofia Trophy: Hannah Mills happy with 'special' 470 win in Palma

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won women's 470 gold on the final day in Palma, Majorca

Olympic gold medallist Hannah Mills says victory at the Princess Sofia Trophy regatta in Majorca was "huge."

Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won the women's 470, one of eight medals Great Britain secured on the final day in Palma to top the table.

Cardiff-born Mills said the win marked the start of their build up to next year's Olympics in Tokyo.

"We'll take so much from the week and to come away with a win, we're so happy," Mills said.

"It's really special to win this weekend as I've never won in Palma before and I come every year and love it.

"It's always really challenging and we always get such a variety of conditions.

"It's huge. This event was part of our Olympic trials and so to perform here under pressure was great.

"It was a real good test for me and Eilidh to see where we're at when that pressure comes on and how we respond to it."