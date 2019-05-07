Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre target 470 European title

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre won women's 470 gold on the final day in Palma, Majorca

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre will bid for a second major gold of 2019 at the 470 European Championships in San Remo, Italy.

Welsh sailor Mills and Hayling Island's McIntyre won the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma in April.

Racing begins on Thursday, 9 May and ends a week later.

"We will be going there to put down our best possible performance and will be putting pressure on ourselves to win," said Olympic champion Mills.

"Practising this mentality before the Olympics is crucial experience for us as a team and the lessons we learn from events like this are hugely important in our journey to Tokyo 2020."

French pair Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz and Spain's Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina are among Mills and McIntyre's rivals in San Remo.

In the men's event, London 2012 silver medallist Luke Patience is targeting more success after he and crew Chris Grube won bronze at Princess Sofia.