Sailing duo Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre miss out on European gold

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre started sailing together in 2017

Olympic champion Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre were pipped for a second major gold of 2019 at the 470 European Championships in San Remo.

Mills and McIntyre led going into the final day but lost out on the victory in Italy after finishing fifth in the medal race.

France pair Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz claimed the win as Mills and McIntyre settled for silver.

The British duo won the Princess Sofia Trophy in Palma in April.