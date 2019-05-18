Giles Scott: Olympic crowned European champion for the third time

Giles Scott won gold for Team GB in the Finn Class at the 2016 Rio Olympic Games

British Olympic sailing champion Giles Scott has won the European Championships Finn class title for the third time.

Scott, 31, had built a 15-point lead - so needed to finish within seven places of closest rival Zsombor Berecz in Saturday's final race to take gold.

The Briton was 10th, with Hungary's Berecz only able to take ninth place.

Defending champion Ed Wright from Bournemouth was 10th overall, with fellow Briton Henry Wetherell 28th.

Scott won the European title in 2011 in Helsinki and in 2014 in Barcelona.

He said recently that Tokyo 2020 is likely to be his last Games after the Finn class was cut from the Paris 2024 line-up, and is set to be replaced by a mixed two-person keelboat offshore event.

The Finn is typically sailed by taller and heavier male athletes such as Sir Ben Ainslie - he claimed three of his four Olympic gold medals in the class - and is the longest-serving class in the Olympics, having made its debut in 1952.