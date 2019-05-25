Laser European Championships: Lorenzo Chiavarini wins gold and Nick Thompson silver

Lorenzo Chiavarini was leading going into the final day and became European Champion

Britain's Lorenzo Chiavarini won gold at the Laser Standard European Championships in Porto.

Chiavarini was leading going into the sixth and final day, while fellow Briton and 2017 European champion Nick Thompson climbed from fifth place to win silver.

Compatriot Michael Beckett slipped from third place to fifth, and Elliot Hanson finished sixth out of the 105 competitors.

Germany's Philip Buhl won bronze.

Ben Elvin won bronze in the men's Laser Radial competition, behind Poland's Aleksander Arian in gold and Marcin Rudawski in silver.

In the women's Laser Radial competition, Briton Alison Young finished fourth.

Anne-Marie Rindom of Denmark won gold, while Marit Bouwmeester of the Netherlands and Emma Plasschaert of Belgium came third.

Young said: "It's been a tough week & I have made a few too many mistakes.

"If I'd spent less time playing tug-of-war with my mind I may have executed some things better. 4th is not winning, but it is an exciting platform to build off."