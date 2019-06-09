World Cup Series: Great Britain win silver in women's 470 class

Hannah Mills and team-mate Eilidh McIntyre needed to finish ahead of the France team to win gold in Marseille

Great Britain's Hannah Mills and team-mate Eilidh McIntyre won silver in the women's 470 class at the Sailing World Cup Series final in France.

Mills, 31, and McIntyre, 25, were in gold medal position heading into the final race, but were pipped to the title by France's Camille Lecointre and Aloise Retornaz.

Spain's Silvia Mas Depares and Patricia Cantero Reina came third in Marseille.

"We're proud that it came down to the wire," Olympic champion Mills said.

"We took the fight to the French girls and they sailed a great race."

The race start had been delayed by several hours because of low wind and began just before the cut-off time.

France enjoyed the better start and Britain were unable to pass them in the two-lap race.

Mills and McIntyre's medal was the third silver of the event, after windsurfer Saskia Sills and multihull duo John Gimson and Anna Burnet came second on Saturday.