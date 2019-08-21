Tokyo 2020: John Gimson and Anna Burnet claim silver in Olympic test event

John Gimson and Anna Burnet clinched silver in the Nacra 17 class

British duo John Gimson and Anna Burnet claimed a silver medal in the Nacra 17 class on the first day of medal racing at the Olympic test event.

Compatriots Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface clinched bronze in the same event in Japan.

Dylan Fletcher and Stu Bithell won silver in the 49er, while Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey claimed bronze in the 49er FX.

Ready, Steady, Tokyo takes place from 15-22 August in Enoshima.

In the Women's 470, Olympic champion Hannah Mills and team-mate Eilidh McIntyre are in second place overall and one point from the top of the podium heading into Thursday's medal race.

Elsewhere, Emma Wilson took second in the medal race, with an overall fourth-place finish in the RS:X, while Tom Squires finished fifth in the RSX men's event.

Thursday will also see medal races in Men's 470, Women's 49er FX, Men's Finn and Laser.