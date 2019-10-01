Charlotte Dobson to 'attack' podium at Tokyo 2020

Charlotte Dobson (right) and Saskia Tidey will team up for next year's Olympic Games

Sailor Charlotte Dobson aims to mount "an attack on the podium" after becoming one of the first athletes selected to represent Great Britain at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Dobson is joined by fellow 33-year-old Scot Luke Patience and will compete at her second Olympics in the 49er FX event, partnering Saskia Tidey.

She finished eighth at Rio 2016 with then-partner Sophie Ainsworth.

"Last time it felt like it was all about the experience," she said.

"This time around the announcement feels more like an attack on the podium."

Patience, meanwhile, feels he has "everything to prove" after being named alongside Chris Grube as the men's 470 pair.

He will be taking part in his third Games next year, having won silver at London 2012 and missed out on a medal in Rio.

"That's the third call I've had with that news in my life and you still never get used to it," he said. "It's one of those little moments in life that doesn't get any better."

Patience's major medal successes have included silver medals at World and European Championships and he believes he can take gold in Japan next year.

"Getting the call early really gives you a boost," he added. "The crucial thing it gives you is more time. By that confirmation they are saying, 'here is more time'.

"I feel like I have everything to prove. I'm aware if I get things right I can be the best in the world in this sport. But, ultimately, I want a gold medal.

"London for me is a wonderful memory, but now I am hell bent on getting a gold in Tokyo."