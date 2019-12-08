World Championships: Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell win 49er bronze

Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell have won medals in every race they have entered in 2019

Great Britain's Dylan Fletcher and Stuart Bithell have won 49er World Championships bronze in New Zealand.

The 2017 world champions narrowly beat Spain by one point after they finished eighth in the medal race.

Fletcher and Bithell, who are current European champions, become the only pair to finish on the podium at every regatta they have entered in 2019.

"The conditions once again proved difficult - overall we are super happy," Bithell said.

"There was a final twist down the last run where four boats capsized at the gybe point. We managed to recover quickest which was enough for the bronze."

New Zealand's Peter Burling and Blair Tuke won gold to secure their fifth world title, while Germans Erik Heil and Thomas Plossel took silver.

Britons John Gimson and Anna Burnet, who led the Narca 17 competition earlier in the week, missed out on a medal after they finished fourth, six points behind Australia pair Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin.

Fellow Britons Ben Saxton and Nicola Boniface finished in sixth, with Italy's Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari taking gold and Denmark's Lin Cenholt and Cp Lubeck silver.

In the 49erFX, Britain's Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidley finished seventh.