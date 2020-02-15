Last updated on .From the section Sailing

John Gimson (left) and Anna Burnet have been selected to compete for Team GB at Tokyo 2020

Great Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet have won gold at the Nacra 17 Class World Championships in Geelong, Australia.

Compatriots Charlotte Dobson and Saskia Tidey later secured silver in the 49erFX class.

In the final race, where points count double, Gimson and Burnet successfully overcame a 16-point deficit to pass leaders Nathan and Haylee Outteridge of Australia.

"I'm a bit speechless," Gimson said.

"We had to go out and win the final race to give ourselves a chance and in the end all the cards just fell into place for us."

Australia's Jason Waterhouse and Lisa Darmanin took Nacra 17 bronze.

Last month, Gimson, 36, and Burnet, 27, secured a place in the Great Britain sailing team for Tokyo 2020, after being selected ahead of Ben Saxton and Nikki Boniface.