Ryan Seaton will have a new 49er partner as he targets a place in Tokyo

Ryan Seaton is bidding to secure a third Olympic Games appearance for Ireland in the 49er class in Tokyo.

The Carrick man and Matt McGovern, who now coaches the Irish 49er teams, were 14th at London 2012 before coming in 10th in Rio four years later.

Seaton is now partnered with Seafra Guilfoyle and they will compete in the Olympic qualifiers next month in Italy.

"We're very confident that we'll win the qualifier and get that Tokyo spot," Seaton told Sportsound Extra Time.

He added: "We have confidence from the world championships, being the top boat from those who had not already qualified.

"We felt like we were still putting together pieces of the puzzle in the event so we didn't peak for sure."

The Olympic qualifiers are scheduled to be held in Genoa in northern Italy and close to areas where travel is restricted because of the coronavirus.

"The experts having been keeping us up-to-date and if they say it's safe to go will will trust their opinion," added Seaton.

"If they say it's a no-go they'll have to to look at an alternative location to get the qualifier in."

