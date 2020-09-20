Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge celebrate winning in a discipline due to make its Olympic debut in 2024

British pair Connor Bainbridge and Ellie Aldridge have won gold at the Kiteboarding European Championships.

They finished first in the mixed team relay event on Austria's Traunsee lake.

Britain also won bronze with Guy Bridge and Katie Dabson. Germans Florian Gruber and Leonie Meyer took silver.

Kiteboarding is due to make its Olympic debut at the Paris 2024 Olympics as part of the sailing programme. The mixed team relay is the only discipline that will appear at the Games.

Kiteboarding consists of an athlete riding a board harnessed to a hand-controlled and wind-powered kite.

It has been described as blending elements of wakeboarding, surfing, windsurfing, snowboarding, paragliding and skateboarding.