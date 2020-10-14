Hanson trained at home during the coronavirus lockdown

Elliot Hanson won gold as British sailors made history by filling the podium in the men's Laser class at the European Championships in Gdansk.

Hanson, who will race for Great Britain at the Tokyo Olympics next year, beat team-mates Michael Beckett and Lorenzo Chiavarini into second and third.

Britain had not filled the podium at a major Laser class championship before.

"To have all three of us on the steps speaks volumes about the strength and depth of our squad," said Hanson.

"To lock out the podium with two guys I've been best mates with since we were 11 years old is something really special, and something I will hold on to for a long time," the 26-year-old from Macclesfield added.

Hanson moved past long-term leader and childhood friend Beckett in the penultimate race of the six-day regatta in Poland to claim his first European title.

Beckett had to settle for silver, his second in three years, while Chiavarini - last year's champion - signalled his return from a back injury that has kept him out of competition for nine months by claiming the bronze medal.

"I'm over the moon, I couldn't ask for more," said 26-year-old Chiavarini. "I came into the event with six days' training since returning from injury so it's really unexpected but I couldn't be happier."