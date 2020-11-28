Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Alex Thomson finished third in the Vendee Globe in 2012-13 and second in 2016-17

Britain's Alex Thomson has abandoned the Vendee Globe round-the-world race after suffering damage to the starboard rudder of his boat.

The 46-year-old was one of the favourites to win the event but will now head to Cape Town in South Africa.

"Unfortunately, a repair is not possible," said Thomson.

"We therefore accept that this will be the end of the race for us. Myself, my team and our partners are of course deeply disappointed."

He added: "We believe the best was yet to come in this race."

