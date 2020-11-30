Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Kevin Escoffier was running third three weeks into the race

A major rescue operation is under way in the Vendee Globe round-the-world race after France's Kevin Escoffier was forced to abandon his yacht on Monday.

Escoffier was in third place in the Cape of Good Hope when he got into difficulties, triggered his distress beacon and moved into his life raft.

Jean le Cam diverted to try to recover his compatriot and saw Escoffier at 16:15 GMT before losing sight of him.

Race directors have asked three other skippers to join the rescue.

Frenchmen Yannick Bestaven and Sebastien Simon and Germany's Boris Herrmann are nearing the search area in the Atlantic, say race directors.

They added that Escoffier, 40, was around 840 nautical miles south west of Cape Town in South Africa when he alerted his team that "significant amounts of water" were coming into his PRB yacht.

Le Cam established voice and visual contact with Escoffier but was unable to recover him in the five-metre waves before he lost sight of the life raft as the light worsened.

Race officials said the search would continue through the night, with sunrise due at 03:40 GMT in the area Escoffier has been sighted in.