Sam Davies was forced to return to Cape Town after her boat struck an unidentified floating object around the Cape of Good Hope

Britain's Sam Davies says she wants to complete the Vendee Globe round-the-world race unofficially, despite being forced to withdraw after suffering damage to the keel of her boat.

Davies, 46, arrived in Cape Town in South Africa on Saturday to see if the boat can be repaired.

Race rules state that competitors must not return to dry land, though Davies still hopes to complete the course.

"The race stops but I hope the adventure does not end here," she said.

Davies added she wanted to complete the race both for her own benefit and for that of her Initiatives-Cœur team, which raises money for children's heart surgery.

"I've always said my mission is to sail around the world on this boat. For me, but also for Initiatives-Cœur, to support cardiac surgery for the kids," she said.

"If I can fix the boat and go, I'm motivated to do it."

Fellow Briton Alex Thomson was also forced to retire from the race at the end of last month when he suffered damage to the starboard rudder of his boat.

Meanwhile, France's Kevin Escoffier had to be rescued by fellow competitor Jean Le Cam earlier this week after he was forced to abandon his leaking yacht.