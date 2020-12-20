Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Ben Ainslie is hoping to give the UK its first America's Cup success

Ben Ainslie says Ineos Team UK "have three weeks" to improve their performance before the America's Cup challenger series starts on 15 January.

The British team's race against Team New Zealand (TNZ) on the final day of a four-day regatta was abandoned after it exceeded the 45-minute limit.

It was the only one of the four races which was started after light winds impacted the event.

"This has been the most important week of our campaign," said Ainslie.

"It is obvious for everyone to see we are struggling with our speed, both in the light airs and in general.

"We have three weeks to improve our performance to get us into contention across all wind conditions."

The British team, featuring British Olympic champions Ainslie and Giles Scott, struggled in the World Series regatta in New Zealand.

TNZ won the America's Cup World Series that ended on Saturday prior to the final day's racing.

The races are the only chance for boats to test themselves before the challenger series starts on 15 January, running until 22 February.

The winner will then take on Team New Zealand from 6 March for the 36th America's Cup.

"We have some good ideas about what has been causing the issues and the extra drag," Ainslie said.

"So now our big focus will be to make the necessary modifications, alongside a host of other planned upgrades to Britannia, and improve our performance to where it needs to be."