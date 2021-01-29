Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Luna Rossa were beaten by Ineos in the round-robin stage

Italian entry Luna Rossa will face Ben Ainslie's Ineos Team UK in February's America's Cup Challenger Series final.

Luna Rossa completed a 4-0 lead over American Magic on Saturday in the repechage semi-finals in Auckland.

The boats will contest a best-of-13 race series for the challengers Prada Cup from 13-22 February.

The winners will face defending champions Team New Zealand for the America's Cup, the world's oldest international sporting trophy.

"I'm very proud of the team because we made a huge step forward compared to last weekend," said Luna Rossa tactician Francesco Bruni.

"If we keep improving the performance of the boat, with this speed, it's going to be very good racing against Ben."

Ineos qualified for the final by winning a third round-robin race against Luna Rossa last week.

American Magic, who impressed in the pre-cup regatta, were forced to withdraw from the final two races of the round-robin event after damaging the boat when they capsized.

They were easily beaten in the first two semi-final races on Friday and again in race three on Saturday, before suffering equipment failure in race four which caused steering problems.