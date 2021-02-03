Vendee Globe: Clarisse Cremer breaks Dame Ellen MacArthur's record
Last updated on .From the section Sailing
Clarisse Cremer has broken Dame Ellen MacArthur's Vendee Globe time record for a woman.
The French sailor, 31, completed the solo round-the-world yacht race in 87 days two hours, breaking the record by seven days.
MacArthur's time of 94 days four hours was set at the 2000-01 race, in which the English sailor came second.
Cremer was 12th in this year's race, which was won by Yannick Bestaven in 80 days three hours.
Britain's first finisher at the Vendee in western France is expected to be debutant Pip Hare, who is in 20th place with about 4,200km left to sail.
- The Monday Night Club: How has Pep turned things round and can Micah get Timo Werner firing?
- Hip Hop that shook America: How Kanye West challenged ideas about rap and religion