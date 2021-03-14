Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Seabright and Taylor notched up five top-five finishes in a class that will feature at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Britain's Amy Seabright and James Taylor won bronze in the first ever mixed 470 World Championships in Vilamoura, Portugal.

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre, who were bidding to retain their title in the women's race, narrowly missed out on a podium spot.

"It's exciting to win a medal in the first mixed worlds," said Seabright.

"It's James' and my first event and we have managed to actually complete, so really proud that we managed to push through some tougher light and shifty days to keep in the mix for a medal."

Taylor acknowledged the mistakes that were made but looked forward to the next three years.

"It's a great feeling to get off to a good start in the new mixed fleet for the Paris 2024 cycle.

"We made a fair few mistakes and left a few too many points out there but to get back on to the podium in the medal race was awesome."

World champions from 2019 Mills and McIntyre had a tough start to their title defence, finding themselves in the bottom half of the 27-boat fleet at the midway stage of the six-day regatta.

The pair jumped to fourth on the back of a string of top-five results including three successive wins on the last day.

However, they were penalised for not completing a penalty spin, relegating them to seventh across the line and fifth overall.

In the men's fleet Team GB sailors Luke Patience and Chris Grube claimed 13th overall with team-mates Martin Wrigley and Alex Hughes 19th.

The RS:X European Championships saw Britain's Emma Wilson finish fifth overall while in the men's fleet Tom Squires came home 21st.