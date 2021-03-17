Last updated on .From the section Sailing

TNZ won five races in succession having been 3-2 down in the series

Team New Zealand sealed the 36th America's Cup with a 7-3 victory over Italy's Luna Rossa after a 46-second win in race 10 off Auckland's coast.

TNZ retained the Auld Mug, international sport's oldest trophy, with a dominant display in the best-of-13 series.

"We're blown away by what we've achieved as a group," said helmsman Peter Burling.

This was TNZ's fourth triumph, following wins in 1995, 2000 and 2017.

New Zealand prime minister Jacinda Ardern said the team had made the country proud.

"We want to see it all over again in 2023," she added. "The government has already agreed that the successful America's Cup team will be supported to stay together while it plans its next defence of the Auld Mug."

This was Italy's third defeat in three America's Cup matches, having lost 5-0 to TNZ in 2000 and 4-1 to the United States in 1992.

"It was a fantastic experience, and we want to congratulate TNZ - they did a fantastic job," said Luna Rossa co-helmsman Francesco Bruni.