Giles Scott returned to Olympic class racing having been with America’s Cup outfit Ineos Team UK

Britain's Olympic champion Giles Scott won the silver medal at the European Finn Championships in Portugal on his return from America's Cup duty.

Scott, who had been in New Zealand with Ineos Team UK since late 2020, was runner-up for the second year in a row.

"It's been good to be able to jump straight back into a major event after my six-month sabbatical," he said.

Hungary's Zsombor Berecz defended his title with Switzerland's Nils Theuninck completing the podium.

Scott, 33, will next race at the Finn Gold Cup - which doubles up as the World Championships - in Porto next month, as part of his build-up to the Olympic Games in Tokyo this summer.

"I have to settle for and be content with second this week," he added.

"It's highlighted where I'm at and ultimately the work that needs to be done for the Games in three months' time."