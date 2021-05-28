Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Carrickfergus sailor Ryan Seaton, who competed at the London and Rio Olympics, has announced his retirement from the sport.

Seaton and fellow Northern Irishman Matt McGovern finished 14th in the 49er class at the London Games before they took 10th place in Rio.

The 33-year-old's hopes of reaching a third Games with new partner Seafra Guilfoyle were dashed in March.

"I've committed my whole life to sailing," said Seaton on Friday.

"It has been so good to me. I met my wife through the sport and many good international friends and people at home."

Seaton's wife Jena, an Olympic medallist with Denmark in 2016, gave birth to their daughter Nona in March and the county Antrim man says he will have "plenty to keep myself occupied".

RYA Northern Ireland's performance manager Andrew Baker said that Seaton had been been a "standout athlete".

"I have my own memories of racing against him and wondering how he could just keep hiking so long when my own legs were on fire," said the RYA Northern Ireland performance manager.

Seaton began sailing at Carrickfergus Sailing Club as a five-year-old and within five years was an Irish champion in the Mirror Dinghy class.

When part of his Northern Ireland Youth squad, he finished fifth at the Laser Radial World Championships in California before his talent inevitably led him to the senior international stage for Ireland.

"Bill O'Hara [then RYANI High Performance Manager] contacted my Dad when I was sailing the Laser Radial, I had just won the Nationals and finished fifth at the worlds in California.

"He told my dad that I had the potential to become a world champion and that he advised my parents to support me if they could.

"Money was tight and my dad worked very hard to help me as well as my mum, driving me all around the country to ensure I could sail against the best.

"I still remember that phone call like it was yesterday."