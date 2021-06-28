Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Annalise Murphy will compete for Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics next year

Olympic silver medallist Annalise Murphy has been confirmed as one of three Irish sailors who will compete at the Tokyo Games.

Dubliner Murphy is set to compete in her third Olympic Games in the Laser Radial Women.

The Rio medallist will be joined by Robert Dickson and Sean Waddilove, who will compete in the 49er Men.

The sailing events in Tokyo will run from 25 July to 2 August at Enoshima Yacht Harbour.

Murphy came agonisingly close to a medal as she finished fourth at London 2012 before clinching second for Team Ireland four years later.

The 31-year-old is back competing in the Olympic category after taking a short break after Rio to temporarily switch her focus to the Volvo Ocean Race.

Heading into their first Olympic Games, Dickson and Waddilove are no strangers to success as in 2018 they won the 49er Under-23 Junior World title in Marseille, France.

Their qualification for Tokyo came courtesy of a stellar performance in the 49er Olympic Qualifying event in Lanzarote last March, the last opportunity to secure an Olympic berth.

A dominant start to the event saw the crew gain enough points to win the Olympic spot in the preliminary rounds, before they competed in the medal race.