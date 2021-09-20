Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Gimson and Burnet won silver in Tokyo

Tokyo 2020 silver medallists John Gimson and Anna Burnet added the Nacra 17 European Championship title to their Olympic success in Greece.

The British pair dominated the fleet with a string of first and second places in races and won the European title with a 30-point cushion.

They won the gold medal with a race to spare.

Gianluigi Ugolini and Alice Cialfi from Italy were second with France's Titouan Petard and Lou Berthomieu third.

Another British pair, Rupert White and Kirstie Urwin, narrowly missed out on a podium place, coming fourth.

They were making their competitive return after two years away because of injury and then the pandemic.

Several pairs who took part in the Tokyo Games were missing from the European Championships and Scotland's Burnet, 28, explained: "We wanted to get more experience in light wind racing and that's exactly what Greece gave us. The result is a bonus and it's pretty nice to add the European title to the 2020 World title."