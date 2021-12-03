Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre celebrate their Tokyo gold

Tokyo 2020 women's 470 champions Hannah Mills and Eilidh McIntyre have been voted World Sailors of the Year.

Mills became the most successful female Olympic sailor of all time with two golds and a silver to her name.

McIntyre equalled the success of her father Mike, who took the top spot in the Star class at Seoul 1988.

"I am completely blown away... I am so proud of Eilidh for everything she put into this Olympic campaign, she was the absolute best teammate," Mills said.

"I am really honoured. I feel privileged to be a female in sailing right now, there are so many opportunities out there.

"I really hope to be a part of forging the pathway for female sailors of today and for the future. It is inspirational to be part of a federation like World Sailing who take sustainability so seriously and I feel so lucky to be involved in such an amazing sport."

The pair saw off some of the biggest names in women's sailing to take the award, including Brazil's two-time Olympic champion Martine Grael, kitefoil world champion Daniela Moroz from the USA and French round the world yachtswoman Clarisse Cremer.

McIntyre added: "I just want to say thank you to Hannah, and everyone for voting for us and for all of your support. We wouldn't be here without all of the amazing women pushing us."

The pair picked up 37% of the public vote, making them clear winners.

Double Olympic champion Giles Scott was shortlisted for the men's award but was beaten to it by SailGP star Tom Slingsby.