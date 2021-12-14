Last updated on .From the section Sailing

The boats that fly: sailing as you have never seen it before

Not content with creating one of the most dramatic Formula 1 seasons in history, Mercedes and Red Bull are set to face each other on the water in 2024.

After Ben Ainslie's Ineos Britannia joined forces with Mercedes, Red Bull have joined Swiss team Alinghi to challenge for the America's Cup.

With the evolution of yachts into high-speed "foiling" machines that "fly" above the water, the sport now uses some of the same technology as Formula 1.

Team New Zealand retained the America's Cup title in March and will defend it again in 2024. Plenty of time for Mercedes to plot their revenge after Red Bull's Max Verstappen clinched the Formula 1 drivers' title.