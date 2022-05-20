Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Britain's Megan Pascoe was also European champion in 2014 and 2016

Great Britain's Megan Pascoe has won World Sailing 2.4mR European Championship gold.

The 36-year-old came out on top in a field of 44 athletes, featuring 28 able-bodied Olympic, world and national champions and four Paralympians.

Pascoe, a European champion in 2014 and 2016, is classified as a World Para-sailing athlete with cerebral palsy.

"I am very happy to get my title back," she said after the success in Brittany, France.

The European Championship is open to able-bodied and Para-athletes.

Pascoe has now called on sailing to return to the Paralympics. It was part of every Paralympics between 2000 and 2016, but dropped for Tokyo 2020 and then failed in a bid to return for the 2024 Games in Paris.

"We need sailing back in the Paralympics - it's an amazing pinnacle of our sport," added Pascoe.

David Graham, chief executive of World Sailing, said the federation would be applying to the International Paralympic Committee to "reinstate sailing into the Paralympic Games".

"Sailing has the power to bring together highly competitive athletes with wide-ranging physical and sensory abilities and clearly is a prominent platform in global sport," he added.