Wilson is from Christchurch in Dorset

Britain's Olympic windsurfing bronze medallist Emma Wilson won silver at the European Championships on Sunday.

It was Wilson's first major outing since windsurfing switched equipment to the iQFoil class for the 2024 Olympics.

Wilson led the standings in Italy going into the medal race but France's world champion Helene Noesmoen finished first in the winner-takes-all final event.

"I put together a really good series over 20 races which I'm very proud of," the 22-year-old said.

"I'm happy because I only started sailing the iQFoil in September, but obviously its stings a lot losing the gold right at the end. I'll be back."