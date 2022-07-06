Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Dylan Fletcher (left) and Stuart Bithell won gold for Team GB at the Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo 2020 gold medallist Dylan Fletcher has retired from Olympic sailing with Team GB.

The 34-year-old won gold in the men's 49er class at the delayed Games last year, also winning the World Championships title in 2017.

"I'm happy with the decision. It's been an amazing journey", he told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's harder as you get older. I was looking at my summer and I would have one weekend at home to see my wife."

The Portland sailor had initially opted to carry on for another Games after his 49er team-mate, Stuart Bithell, announced his Olympic retirement in December - along with Hannah Mills and Giles Scott.

"After Tokyo, I was like, no-one has won two golds in the 49er class so I was going to take it on. But at the back of my mind I asked myself did I want to potentially not win another gold?

"I probably didn't factor in how hard it would be starting from scratch with a new team-mate".

Fletcher and Bithell were a formidable force on the water in the run up to the Tokyo Games, claiming a medal at every regatta in 2017, and winning both the European and World Championships.

"It probably took me longer to win that [Olympic] gold medal than I expected. I've watched back my gold medal race a few times and I still can't believe we did it.

"The medal is at home and framed in our dining room. My wife got it done for my birthday.

"It's now time to see more of my friends and family".