Last updated on .From the section Sailing

The Duchess of Cambridge and Sir Ben Ainslie on board during the race against New Zealand

The Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton helped Sir Ben Ainslie's Great Britain team win a special Commonwealth race against New Zealand.

Her Royal Highness was on board the F50 craft for the friendly race prior to the official racing at the Great Britain Sail Grand Prix in Plymouth.

UN ocean ambassador and sea swimmer Lewis Pugh was on New Zealand's boat.

The duchess stayed on after the race to watch the final day of racing in the event.

Before the race, Ainslie, 45, said: "She [the Duchess of Cambridge] has sailed with me on foiling boats - so we're expecting a little bit of extra help."

Great Britain missed out on a place in the Sail GP final, which was won by New Zealand.