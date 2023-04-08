Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Michael Beckett won gold at the European Championships in 2021

Great Britain's Michael Beckett has defended his ILCA 7 title at the Trofeo Princesa Sofia regatta.

Beckett, 27, had an unassailable lead after Friday's final series race so just starting Saturday's medal race was enough for gold in Palma, Mallorca.

GB won four golds and two silvers across the 10 Olympic classes that will feature at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

Sam Sills and Emma Wilson won the IQfoil events, while John Gimson and Anna Burnet took Nacra 17 gold.

A second place in the medal race was good enough for the Tokyo 2020 silver medallists to snatch victory from their Italian training partners, Vittorio Bissaro and Maelle Frascari.

Connor Bainbridge claimed silver in the men's Formula Kite class behind 16-year-old Singaporean Maximilian Maeder, last year's 2022 World Championship runner-up.

British team-mate Ellie Aldridge was second in the women's event behind Lauriane Nolot of France.