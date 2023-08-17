Last updated on .From the section Sailing

John Gimson and Anna Burnet won the World Championships in 2020 and 2021

Great Britain's John Gimson and Anna Burnet won the silver medal in the Nacra Class at the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands.

The two-time world champions finished sixth in the medal race in the mixed multihull class.

But they were unable to overhaul Italians Ruggero Tita and Caterina Banti, who finished first in the final race, in the overall standings.

"To come away with the silver medal is massive," said Burnett.

"We've chipped away at a really challenging week with the conditions to get a positive result."

Gimson added: "We have our conditions and the Italians have their conditions and we had more days of theirs than ours, but we train together so hopefully we can keep pushing each other hard."

Swedish pair Emil Jarudd and Hanna Jonsson won the bronze medal.