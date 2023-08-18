Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Formula Kite and iQFOiL are both new Olympic Sailing classes

Great Britain won three medals on the penultimate day of the Sailing World Championships in the Netherlands.

Emma Wilson won bronze in the iQFOiL while Eleanor Aldridge and Lily Young took silver and bronze respectively in the Women's Formula Kite.

On Thursday, GB also won silver in the Nacra Class through John Gimson and Anna Burnet.

"It was really fun," said Aldridge, who finished second to dominant Frenchwoman Lauriane Nolot.

"It was bit choppy, a bit wavy, very up and down, but we were all on 15m kites, so just full power.

"It's so exciting. Any four of us British girls could have qualified, we're all up in the top 10. I'm super happy and I'm so proud of everyone to have all the girls up there and all the Brits fighting it out."

Formula Kite and iQFOiL will appear at the Olympic Games for the first time in Paris next year, and the two classes provided a day of excellent entertainment for fans in The Hague.