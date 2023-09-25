Last updated on .From the section Sailing

Ellie Aldridge has won three World Championship medals in Formula Kite

Britain's Ellie Aldridge won the European kitefoil title in Portsmouth as the sport prepares to debut at the 2024 Olympics in Paris.

Aldridge prevailed from a 41-strong women's fleet across four days of competition off Eastney Beach.

The 26-year-old claimed victory despite crashing just metres from the finish line.

"Winning the European Championships in the UK is an absolute dream," said Aldridge.

"I didn't make it easy for myself with the crash right at the end. When I crossed the line, I was just so relieved. I've never actually won an event in this format before so I'm super happy."

With the Olympics less than a year away, Aldridge ends the season on a high after also taking silver medals at the Paris 2024 test event in July and the Sailing World Championships in August.

World champion Lauriane Nolot of France was a notable absentee at the event.