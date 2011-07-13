Wednesday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Celtic have been invited to step up their interest in Craig Gordon after Sunderland boss Steve Bruce revealed he will start the season as his third-choice goalkeeper. (Various)

Stipe Pletikosa's agent insists the Croatian goalkeeper is not on trial at Celtic, but merely proving his fitness to manager Neil Lennon. (The Sun)

Jay Bothroyd is set to snub Celtic by agreeing a deal with English Premier League newcomers Queens Park Rangers. (Various)

Bursaspor have warned Rangers that they won't be able to get striker Kenny Miller back on the cheap. (Various)

Polish centre-back Kamil Glik has delivered another blow to Rangers by snubbing Champions League football in favour of Italian Serie B side Torino. (Various)

Security officials were forced to appeal to Rangers fans for calm, and considered holding up a friendly at Stirling Albion, after an unruly minority of supporters set off flares. (Scotsman)

Birmingham City look set to increase their compensation offer to Hibs for manager Colin Calderwood to £400,000. (Various)

St Mirren boss Danny Lennon has denied that a fall-out with Iain Jenkins led to his assistant leaving the Paisley club. (Various)

Slask Wroclaw captain Sebastian Mila has vowed to send Dundee United crashing out of Europe. (Various)

Lee Wallace insists he will remain focused on Hearts after being the subject of failed bids from Rangers. (Various)

Willie Miller is pleading with Aberdeen fans to give new captain Richard Foster a break after his return from a loan spell with Rangers. (Various)

Inverness boss Terry Butcher has targeted two new signings after Gregory Tade and Lee Cox were both ruled out of the club's SPL opener away to Motherwell. (Daily Record)

St Johnstone manager Derek McInnes is eyeing a deal for Northern Ireland international keeper Alan Mannus. (The Sun)

Falkirk's player exodus to England looks set to continue after the club accepted a £150,000 offer from Sheffield United for winger Ryan Flynn. (Various)

OTHER GOSSIP

Scots star Martin Laird has turned to former Open champion Sandy Lyle for tips on how to tame Royal St George's. (Various)

Glasgow Rocks have launched an audacious bid to sign Los Angeles Lakers star Ron Artest. (Daily Record)

Ricky Burns' manager has launched a protest against Englishman Terry O'Connor being named as a judge for the Scot's third defence of his world title. (Various)

Ricky Burns says he plans to celebrate victory over Nicky Cook in Liverpool this weekend by taking a trip to McDonald's. (Daily Record)