Sunday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Wolves are considering a move for fringe Celtic striker Daryl Murphy, while clubs in America and Russia are keen on Morten Rasmussen. (Sunday Mail)

Den Haag have booted out Rangers' latest offer for winger Wesley Verhoek. (Sunday Mail)

Nottingham Forest are favourites to sign Verhoek after making a £2m offer for the 24-year-old. (Sunday Times)

Jamie Murphy insists he is in no hurry to leave Motherwell, despite attracting interest from the Old Firm and host of English sides. (Sunday Herald)

Shaun Maloney believes he can put his injury worries behind him and earn a new contract at Celtic. (Various)

Scotland manager Craig Levein believes Charlie Adam will have no trouble claiming a regular place in the Liverpool midfield. (Various)