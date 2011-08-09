Craig Levein says Denmark are useful opponents for Scotland

Scotland v Denmark

Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Wednesday, 10 August Kick-off: 1945 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and mobiles. Highlights on BBC One Scotland at 2245

Craig Levein is confident Scotland are ready for the "tough opposition" Denmark will provide.

Ahead of their Euro 2012 qualifying double-header against the Czech Republic and Lithuania, Scotland face a side ranked 21st in the world.

And the Scotland manager says that will be more useful than a match against lowlier opposition.

"This game has been picked to give us an equal test to what the Czech Republic will give us," he said.

"If I felt confidence-wise that we weren't at the right place, I probably would have taken a lower-ranked team.

I want it to be really tough to get into the squad and even harder to get a starting jersey Craig Levein Scotland manager

Kris Commons became the latest player to withdraw from the squad with a foot injury on Tuesday, following call-offs from Steven Whittaker and Alan Hutton.

But Levein remains in an optimistic frame of mind.

"I'm in a very confident place just now," he added.

"I can't guarantee results but we will play well tomorrow night because we are in a good place, the players' heads are in a good place.

"We can handle whatever happens tomorrow night, it won't have any detrimental effect on what happens in the Czech Republic game.

"I deliberately picked a tough fixture.

"I felt, coming in to play two competitive matches at home against the Czech Republic and Lithuania, it would be good for us to play somebody of a standard and who was comparable to, particularly, the Czech Republic.

"I can never guarantee anything in football with regards to results but I will guarantee that the players will be playing at the absolute top limit of their efforts in this match and I've got great confidence that they will play very well."

Levein has named his side for the friendly and says he is unashamedly aiming for consistency, although there is a first start for Leeds midfielder Robert Snodgrass.

"Consolidation is a good word. What I'm establishing just now is a group that's extremely difficult to get into," he added.

"I want it to be really tough to get into the squad and even harder to get a starting jersey."