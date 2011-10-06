Friday's Scottish gossip

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Kenny Miller hopes to take part in training on Friday evening with a view to playing in Saturday's Euro 2012 qualifier against Liechtenstein. The striker is trying to overcome a groin injury in time to play. (Daily Record)

And Miller has told coach Craig Levein he is fit to captain the side in Vaduz. (Herald)

Liechtenstein defender Martin Stocklasa believes his side can inflict the most embarrassing result in Scotland's history by winning on Saturday evening. (Various)

Dutch referee Kevin Blom, who controversially turned down two penalty claims and gave another spot-kick in Scotland's 2-2 draw with Czech Republic last month, will not be sent to the Euro 2012 finals with countryman Bjorn Kuipers getting the nod. (Sun)

The owner of Sion, who were expelled from the Europa League for fielding ineligible players, insists his side and not Celtic will play Rennes in the next round of group stage matches.

Christian Constantin believes Celtic, who replaced the Swiss side in the group stages, will have been thrown out of the competition and Sion reinstated by then. (Various)

Motherwell will be unable to field Steve Jennings until the police and Gambling Commission complete their investigation into his red card against Hearts in December of last year. (Express)

Ex-striker Eddie Annand, who played for Dundee and Ayr United, believes illegal gambling has become endemic in the Scottish game. (Daily Record)

Former Celtic defender Andreas Hinkel has signed for German side Freiberg as he tries to rebuild his career following a knee injury. (theworldgame.sbs.com.au)

Meanwhile, left-back Badr El-Kaddouri has dealt Celtic an injury blow by picking up an Achilles problem. (Various)

Hearts forward David Obua injured his thigh in training on Wednesday and had to leave the field carrying an ice bag as he prepared for Uganda's match against Kenya. (monitor.co.ug)

Former Morton and East Stirlingshire boss Jim McInally is expected to be named the new manager of Peterhead. (Sun)

OTHER GOSSIP

The general secretary of the British Boxing Board of Control has cautioned against expectations that Scott Harrison will he able resume his career before the end of 2011. (Herald)